Laureano is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
Laureano is likely facing a suspension following his ejection from Sunday's game, but he'll be able to start Monday since no punishment has been handed down yet. The 26-year-old is hitting .278/.406/.519 with three home runs and 10 RBI to begin the season.
