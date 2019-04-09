Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Starting, moves up to seventh
Laureano (thumb) is starting in center field and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Orioles.
He missed Monday's game with a jammed thumb but is back in the lineup as expected. Laureano has passed Jurickson Profar in the order, hitting seventh after hitting eighth in every other game since the first night of the season, when he led off.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Out with jammed thumb•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Gets breather Monday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Carries offense in loss•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Balanced contributions in finale•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Goes yard against BoSox again•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Launches first homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...