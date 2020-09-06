Laureano, who went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a win over the Padres on Saturday, is now 5-for-14 with two doubles, two homers, three RBI, one walk and two runs over his last four games.

Laureano has often scuffled at the plate this season after hitting .288 over his first two big-league campaigns, but his recent surge could be a sign he's starting to hit his stride as the 2020 sprint enters its stretch run. The 26-year-old's defensive prowess is as prevalent as ever, so if he's able to heat up at the plate ahead of the postseason, he could certainly play a key role in the Athletics' fortunes.