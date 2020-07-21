Laureano (calf) is starting in center field and batting second in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Giants, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The 26-year-old was held out of Monday's exhibition matchup due to some calf tightness, but his return to the lineup Tuesday confirms it's a minor concern. Barring a setback, Laureano will be starting in center field in Friday's season opener versus the Angels.
