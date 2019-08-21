Laureano (shin) had a successful running session Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laureano began taking swings over a week ago, but the start of his running program indicates some clear progress towards his return from the injured list. The 25-year-old will take Wednesday off before running again Thursday. Laureano may not rejoin the Athletics before the end of the month, but he could be ready to go in early September.

