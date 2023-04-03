Laureano went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.
Laureano capped off a productive weekend with his second extra-base hit and first two walks of the campaign. The defensive wizard did strike out five times over the three-game set versus Los Angeles, however, a less-than-ideal early development considering last season's 27.2 percent strikeout rate qualified as Laureano's highest since his initial big-league stint in 2018.
