Laureano (hand) isn't starting Monday against the Mariners.
Laureano was hit by a pitch on his right hand Saturday and received treatment Sunday after X-rays came back negative, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight matchup. Cristian Pache will start in center field and bat ninth Monday.
