Laureano (groin) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old will sit for the third consecutive contest while dealing with tightness in his right groin. Manager Bob Melvin said Saturday that Laureano had shown some improvement, but the outfielder still isn't ready to rejoin the lineup. Mark Canha will again shift to center field with Chad Pinder starting in left.