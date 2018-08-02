Laureano is likely to be called up from Triple-A Nashville in the coming days, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dustin Fowler was demoted to the Sounds earlier Wednesday, and it appears Laureano may soon be essentially taking his place as a reserve outfielder on the big-league roster. Slusser reports that the Athletics are slated to face multiple lefties in the next several days, including a pair of Tigers southpaws in Blaine Hardy and Francisco Liriano in this coming weekend's series. The right-handed hitting Laureano is wielding a hot bat in the minors, hitting .500 with five home runs over his last 11 games. The fact he's also considered above-average defensively at all three outfield spots and is already on the 40-man roster strengthens his case for promotion even further.