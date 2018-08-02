Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Strong candidate for callup
Laureano is likely to be called up from Triple-A Nashville in the coming days, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Dustin Fowler was demoted to the Sounds earlier Wednesday, and it appears Laureano may soon be essentially taking his place as a reserve outfielder on the big-league roster. Slusser reports that the Athletics are slated to face multiple lefties in the next several days, including a pair of Tigers southpaws in Blaine Hardy and Francisco Liriano in this coming weekend's series. The right-handed hitting Laureano is wielding a hot bat in the minors, hitting .500 with five home runs over his last 11 games. The fact he's also considered above-average defensively at all three outfield spots and is already on the 40-man roster strengthens his case for promotion even further.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...