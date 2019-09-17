Laureano went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Royals on Monday.

Laureano's latest well-balanced offensive performance qualified as his third multi-hit effort over his last four starts. The Gold Glove candidate also recorded his first steal since July 16 and now sports an 86.6 percent success rate (13-for-15) on the basepaths this season.