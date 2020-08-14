Laureano's suspension was reduced from six games to four following an appeal Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Laureano picked up the suspension after charging the Astros' dugout as part of a bench-clearing brawl Sunday. He'll begin serving the suspension Friday and will return to action Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. Mark Canha will likely fill in for him in center field.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Multi-faceted impact in win•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Plays pending appeal•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Appealing suspension•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Handed six-game ban•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Discipline decision imminent•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Starting in series opener•