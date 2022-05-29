Laureano went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 11-4 loss to the Rangers.

The outfielder took Taylor Hearn deep in the fifth inning, but the A's were already in a 10-1 hole at that point. The long ball was the first of the year for Laureano after his delayed start to the campaign, and through 19 games he's slashing .200/.324/.317 with three steals, three RBI and 10 runs.