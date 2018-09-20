Laureano went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Laureano singled home a run as part of a six-run fourth inning, then later capped off the 10-0 win with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The 24-year-old has seized an everyday role since coming up in August, and is now slashing .281/.355/.496 to go along with a perfect 7-for-7 in stolen base attempts.