Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Swipes bag, drives in two
Laureano went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Angels.
Laureano singled home a run as part of a six-run fourth inning, then later capped off the 10-0 win with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The 24-year-old has seized an everyday role since coming up in August, and is now slashing .281/.355/.496 to go along with a perfect 7-for-7 in stolen base attempts.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Excels leading off in blowout•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Homers twice•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Slugs pair of doubles in win•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Raking over last week-plus•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Pinch-hit homer in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....