Laureano went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Tigers.

The 27-year-old needed a few games to find a rhythm after missing the beginning of the season due to a suspension, but Laureano appears to be finding his groove. The steal was his first of 2022, and he's gone 3-for-7 over the last two contests with three runs.