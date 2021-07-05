Laureano went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Red Sox.

There was very little offense in Sunday's game and the Athletics recorded just four singles. Laureano managed to draw a walk in the seventh inning and then stole second base with two outs. Unfortunately, it was not their night offensively and he was stranded to end the inning. His nine steals leads the Athletics this season. However, the outfielder has really struggled lately, batting just .093 in his last 11 games.