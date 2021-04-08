Laureano went 0-for-4 with two stolen bases and a walk in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning victory over the Dodgers.

Laureano reached base only once in the contest, but he took full advantage of a fourth-inning HBP by swiping second and third base before coming around to score on a wild pitch. The 26-year-old is up to four steals this season, tops in MLB.