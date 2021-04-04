Laureano (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

He'll be sidelined for the second game in a row while he continues to deal with pain his left wrist after jamming it in Friday's game. Mark Canha will shift over to center field as a replacement for Laureano, while Ka'ai Tom enters the lineup as the Athletics' left fielder. According to Alex Coffey of The Athletic, manager Bob Melvin noted that Laureano was feeling better Sunday, but the Athletics are uncertain if the 26-year-old will be ready to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Dodgers.