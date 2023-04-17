Laureano is out of the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
Laureano will sit after compiling a slash of .218/.295/.436 with two home runs and two stolen bases over the first 15 games. Conner Capel gets the right in right field and is hitting eighth against Hayden Wesneski and the Cubs.
