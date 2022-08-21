Laureano (oblique) took 15 swings against air in the batting cage Saturday, the Associated Press reports.
The activity is an important first step for the outfielder in his hitting program as he recovers from his oblique strain. Laureano reported being pleased with how he felt afterward, and he could potentially up his activity level early in the week.
