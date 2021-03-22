The Athletics plan to have Laureano (side) pick up some more at-bats in a simulated game before he returns to the team's Cactus League lineup Tuesday or Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laureano has been out of the lineup for just under a week with a sore left side, but the Athletics don't seem too concerned about the injury. He had been a candidate to return to the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks before manager Bob Melvin elected to err on the side of caution and hold him out another day. If Laureano's side responds well to the simulated game, he should be back in the starting nine in the next day or two.