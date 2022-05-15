Laureano went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two runs during the first game of a doubleheader against the Angels on Saturday.

The multi-hit effort was the second in five games for Laureano, who's still in the process of getting his timing back at the plate after opening the season in the midst of completing an 80-game suspension. The talented outfielder still carries an ugly .167/.286/.267 slash line, but he sports a .263 average and .812 OPS over his last six games.