Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Timely hitting in return
Laureano (thumb) went 1-for-4 with a two-run single and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.
Laureano showed no apparent ill effects from the jammed thumb that kept him out of Monday's game. The dynamic center fielder continued his recent resurgence at the plate, hitting safely for the fifth time in the last six games. After his average sat at .118 following a 4-for-27 showing over his first seven starts, Laureano has boosted that figure up to .275 by going 9-for-23 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the subsequent seven contests.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Starting, moves up to seventh•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Out with jammed thumb•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Gets breather Monday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Carries offense in loss•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Balanced contributions in finale•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Goes yard against BoSox again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...