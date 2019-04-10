Laureano (thumb) went 1-for-4 with a two-run single and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Laureano showed no apparent ill effects from the jammed thumb that kept him out of Monday's game. The dynamic center fielder continued his recent resurgence at the plate, hitting safely for the fifth time in the last six games. After his average sat at .118 following a 4-for-27 showing over his first seven starts, Laureano has boosted that figure up to .275 by going 9-for-23 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the subsequent seven contests.

