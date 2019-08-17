Athletics' Ramon Laureano: To begin running next week
Laureano (shin) will begin running next week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He has already been taking swings and will now move to full baseball activities next week. Laureano may not return before the end of the month, but he should make it back sometime in September.
