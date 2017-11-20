Laureano was traded to the A's on Monday from the Astros in exchange for right-handed pitcher Brandon Bailey.

The 23-year-old has good speed, as evidenced by his 67 combined steals over the past two seasons, but his pop is modest and Laureano was far less patient at the plate in 2017 (7.8 percent BB percentage, down from 13.5 percent at that same level). He has played some in center field but looks like more of a right fielder -- that puts a lot more pressure on his bat.