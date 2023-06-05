Laureano went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a steal in Sunday's 7-5 loss against the Marlins.

Laureano extended his hit streak to eight games, going 9-for-24 (.375) in that span. He also improved to 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts this season. The 28-year-old Laureano is starting to turn it around following a slow start to the season. He's now slashing .226/.282/.396 with five homers, 15 RBI and 17 runs scored through 177 plate appearances this season.