Laureano went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in a loss to the Astros on Thursday in Game 4 of the ALDS.

Both of his homers were off Zack Greinke. While it looked like perhaps Greinke gave away a sign before the first one, Laureano told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle that he didn't notice Greinke signaling anything beforehand. Laureano had been mostly quiet in the postseason prior to Thursday, and this one game won't wash away the bad taste of his 2020 regular-season campaign. The 26-year-old outfielder's OPS fell by more than 150 points from 2019.