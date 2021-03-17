Laureano (side) underwent an MRI on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 26-year-old was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to a sore left side, and manager Bob Melvin said that Laureano had further examinations Wednesday to help determine the extent of his injury. The results of Laureano's MRI aren't yet known, but a better idea of his return timetable could be revealed once the team examines the results.
