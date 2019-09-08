Manager Bob Melvin said Laureano (leg) is unlikely to play everyday even though the right leg injury isn't as bad as initially expected, Rusty Simmons of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laureano exited Saturday's game with right leg cramps, but the issue may have been related to the lower-leg stress fracture that had him on the injured list for six weeks before being activated Friday. Melvin said the team may try sitting the center fielder every third game to provide regular rest, so it still sounds as though he should receive a decent chunk of playing time down the stretch. It remains a concerning development for the 25-year-old, and it's worth keeping a closer eye on his status over the final few weeks of the season.