Laureano went 1-for-6 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's victory over Arizona.

Laureano played both parts of hero and zero throughout Tuesday's contest, smacking a solo home run in the fourth inning off Tommy Henry and eventually scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the 12th after starting the inning as the automatic runner. However, in between those two events, Laureano made a handful of somber walks back to the dugout after being punched out in four straight plate appearances. Through 28 games (118 plate appearances), Laureano is striking out at a 28.8 percent clip while having walked just five times.