Laureano went 1-for-5 with a game-winning RBI single in an extra-innings victory over the Tigers on Friday.

The rookie came through in the clutch, lacing a 1-2 pitch into deep right field with two out in the 13th to plate Nick Martini with the winning run. The right-handed hitting Laureano is expected to fill the short side of a platoon in center field with Martini, and he drew the start Friday with lefty Blaine Hardy on the hill for Detroit.