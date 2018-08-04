Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Walk-off single in MLB debut
Laureano went 1-for-5 with a game-winning RBI single in an extra-innings victory over the Tigers on Friday.
The rookie came through in the clutch, lacing a 1-2 pitch into deep right field with two out in the 13th to plate Nick Martini with the winning run. The right-handed hitting Laureano is expected to fill the short side of a platoon in center field with Martini, and he drew the start Friday with lefty Blaine Hardy on the hill for Detroit.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Strong candidate for callup•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sent to Triple-A Nashville•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Has broken pinky finger•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Traded to A's•
-
Astros' Ramon Laureano: Assigned to minor league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...