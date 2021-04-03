Laureano (wrist) will sit Saturday against Houston, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Laureano is considered day-to-day after jamming his wrist while sliding into first base Friday. X-rays were negative, but he'll miss at least one contest. Mark Canha will slide to center field in his absence, with Chad Pinder playing left.
