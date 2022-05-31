Laureano worked out of the leadoff spot in Monday's loss to the Astros and went 1-for-4 with an RBI single.

Laureano's timely sixth-inning knock accounted for the only run of the day for the typically moribund Athletics offense. The 27-year-old has only hit leadoff in four of 21 games, but his current five-game hitting streak and improving slash line could begin to afford him more frequent opportunities at or near the top of the order.