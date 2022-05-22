Laureano (hand) is considered day-to-day after exiting Saturday's loss to the Angels early, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Laureano was hit in the right hand by Michael Lorenzen in the top of the second inning, later being removed the following frame. Fortunately, the X-rays came back negative and he could be back in the lineup as soon as Sunday.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Pair of hits in loss•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Thrives to open Saturday twin bill•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Swipes first bag•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: First two hits of season•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Hitless in return•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Leading off in season debut•