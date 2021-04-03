X-rays on Laureano's wrist came back negative following Friday's game against Houston, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

He jammed his left wrist on a diving attempt to reach first base on a groundout in the sixth inning and was later pinch hit for in the seventh. Manager Bob Melvin said the X-rays showed nothing structural but it is unclear how much time Laureano will miss. Ka'ai Tom could see an uptick in playing time in the short term.