Alcantara (biceps) allowed one run on three hits while striking out two across 2.2 innings pitched since returning from the disabled list with Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Alcantara had been out since late May with biceps tendinitis, but he seems to be having no issues on the mound as of now. He's having a solid season in the minors as a swingman, sporting a 2.89 ERA through 18.2 innings pitched, but his struggles in the big leagues likely will keep him as an organizational depth piece.

