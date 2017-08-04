Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Back from DL with Nashville
Alcantara (biceps) allowed one run on three hits while striking out two across 2.2 innings pitched since returning from the disabled list with Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Alcantara had been out since late May with biceps tendinitis, but he seems to be having no issues on the mound as of now. He's having a solid season in the minors as a swingman, sporting a 2.89 ERA through 18.2 innings pitched, but his struggles in the big leagues likely will keep him as an organizational depth piece.
More News
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Rehabbing from bicep injury•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: First relief outing Friday•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Loses spot in rotation•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Hit hard in Friday loss•
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...