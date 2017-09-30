Alcantara (1-2) was the pitcher of record in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers, covering 4.1 innings and conceding four runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out two batters during the 80-pitch outing.

Injuries to Sean Manaea and Jharel Cotton have paved the way for Alcantara to stick in the rotation for three straight turns, but after impressing in the first two of those outings, the rookie endured some turbulence Friday. He was ultimately chased from the contest in the bottom of the fifth inning, as he allowed a leadoff single to Drew Robinson before yielding a two-run home run to Shin-Soo Choo. While his season will end on a sour note, Alcantara should have the opportunity to compete for a rotation spot with the Athletics next spring, though it seems more likely he'll open the 2018 campaign as a starter for Triple-A Nashville.