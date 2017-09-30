Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Handed loss after allowing four runs Friday
Alcantara (1-2) was the pitcher of record in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers, covering 4.1 innings and conceding four runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out two batters during the 80-pitch outing.
Injuries to Sean Manaea and Jharel Cotton have paved the way for Alcantara to stick in the rotation for three straight turns, but after impressing in the first two of those outings, the rookie endured some turbulence Friday. He was ultimately chased from the contest in the bottom of the fifth inning, as he allowed a leadoff single to Drew Robinson before yielding a two-run home run to Shin-Soo Choo. While his season will end on a sour note, Alcantara should have the opportunity to compete for a rotation spot with the Athletics next spring, though it seems more likely he'll open the 2018 campaign as a starter for Triple-A Nashville.
More News
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Slated for Friday start•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Shines with win in spot start•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Thrust into start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Solid in Monday emergency start•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Takes hill for emergency start Monday•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Called up to Oakland•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...