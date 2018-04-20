Alcantara (2-0) fired four scoreless innings in Triple-A Nashville's 1-0 win over Iowa on Thursday, allowing two hits and a walk while recording three strikeouts.

The 25-year-old bounced back nicely from a rough outing versus Omaha his last time out, one in which he allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk over three innings. Alcantara has been nothing if not intriguing during a long minor-league career that dates back to 2011, posting a sub-3.00 ERA in five different professional stops and exceeding the 5.00 mark in four other stints, including both of his major-league tenures in 2016 and 2017. He projects to remain with the Sounds for the time being, but injuries or poor performances at the big-league level could certainly earn him a callup, especially if he continues performing well in Nashville.