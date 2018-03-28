Alcantara was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

Alcantara passed through waivers unclaimed and will begin the 2018 campaign back in the minors. The right-hander appeared in eight games for Oakland last season, posting an unsightly 7.13 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with a 12:12 K:BB over 24 innings split between the bullpen and rotation. He will be utilized as organizational depth this year.