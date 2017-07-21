Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Rehabbing from bicep injury
Alcantara has been out with bicep tendinitis since late May, Justin Perline of Baseball America reports.
A return date has yet to be announced, but Alcantara has recently made two appearances in AZL rookie ball. The 24-year-old was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville after a short stint with the Athletics in April, in which he allowed 15 runs (13 earned) over seven innings of work.
