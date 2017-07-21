Alcantara has been out with bicep tendinitis since late May, Justin Perline of Baseball America reports.

A return date has yet to be announced, but Alcantara has recently made two appearances in AZL rookie ball. The 24-year-old was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville after a short stint with the Athletics in April, in which he allowed 15 runs (13 earned) over seven innings of work.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast