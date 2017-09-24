Play

Alcantara (1-1) earned the win Saturday against the Rangers, throwing five shutout innings while working around two hits and two walks in Oakland's 1-0 victory over the Rangers. He struck out five.

A last-minute replacement for Sean Manaea (back), Alcantara spun a gem, eking out just enough innings to qualify for the helpful decision. He threw 49 strikes in 86 pitches, though, which reflects his risky skill set. Still, AL-only players and desperate mixed streamers desperate enough to start him came away with a pleasant surprise. He may take another turn if Manaea can't go Thursday on the road against these same Rangers.

