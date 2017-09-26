Play

Alcantara has been confirmed as Friday's starter against the Rangers, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

Scheduled starter Jharel Cotton was shut down for the remainder of the season Tuesday, so Alcantara will receive one last turn in the rotation. He faces a tough road matchup with the Rangers in Arlington, so his fantasy appeal for Friday's start is nearly nonexistent.

