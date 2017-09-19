Alcantara, who was a last-minute starter Monday in place of Jharel Cotton (groin), didn't factor into the decision against the Tigers but allowed just two hits and a walk over 3.2 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Alcantara was much better than his early exit would imply -- a pitch count of 67 before the end of the fourth inning got him the hook. However, the outing was encouraging considering the 24-year-old right-hander had allowed a pair of earned runs over two innings in relief against the Red Sox last Tuesday. Alcantara has looked much better overall in his three September appearances for the Athletics as compared to his earlier big-league stint this season, a stretch during which he posted a 16.71 ERA in seven innings across three outings.