Play

Alcantara will make an emergency start Monday against Detroit in place of the scratched Jharel Cotton, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Alcantara hasn't thrown more than three innings in his four appearances for Oakland, so expect this to be a Johnny Wholestaff game for the Athletics. With the expanded roster, the club should have no trouble finding enough relievers to finish the game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast