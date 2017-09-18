Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Takes hill for emergency start Monday
Alcantara will make an emergency start Monday against Detroit in place of the scratched Jharel Cotton, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Alcantara hasn't thrown more than three innings in his four appearances for Oakland, so expect this to be a Johnny Wholestaff game for the Athletics. With the expanded roster, the club should have no trouble finding enough relievers to finish the game.
More News
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Called up to Oakland•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Back from DL with Nashville•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Rehabbing from bicep injury•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: First relief outing Friday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...