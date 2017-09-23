Alcantara will make an emergency start Saturday against the Rangers in place of the scratched Sean Manaea (back), Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sean Manaea was scratched with a minor back issue, so Alcantara will step in to make his second spot start in the past week. He held his own while filling in for Jharel Cotton (groin) earlier in the week, striking out two batters in 3.2 scoreless innings. He likely won't pitch far enough into the game to qualify for a win.