Alcantara allowed an earned run on a hit -- a solo home run -- and a walk over one inning in Sunday's 5-1 Cactus League loss to the Giants. He also recorded a strikeout.

The solo blast he allowed to Pablo Sandoval in the eighth served as the only blemish of the afternoon for the Athletics' relief corps, which fired 4.1 scoreless frames otherwise. Alcantara has allowed an earned run apiece in each of his last three trips to the mound, including two homers overall. Manager Bob Melvin attributes a good deal of his pitcher's struggles to a lack of a diversified arsenal that he can deploy alongside his mid-90s fastball, Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News reports. "He's got to start throwing his breaking ball for a strike and having a secondary pitch," Melvin said of Alcantara. "That's been the issue with him. He's got a good fastball but at the major league level if they know it's coming, they'll turn it around."