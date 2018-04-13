Athletics' Renato Nunez: Excelling in rehab assignment
Nunez (hamstring) is hitting .350 during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Nunez has hit safely in all five contests and has a pair of multi-hit outings during that stretch. He's yet to post any extra-base hits, but he does have a pair of RBI and and two walks as well. The Athletics have a decision looming on Nunez once he's deemed ready for activation, as he's out of minor-league options.
