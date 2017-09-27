Athletics' Renato Nunez: Hits safely for second straight game
Nunez went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners.
The rookie had gotten his first big-league hit of 2017 in Monday's loss and then drew the start at designated hitter Tuesday. Nunez is coming off a season at Triple-A Nashville where he slugged a career-best 32 home runs and the Athletics had reportedly been anxious to see what he could do against major-league arms in September. However, factoring in Tuesday's contest, Nunez has seen just 11 plate appearances in six games during the month. He may be in line for additional starts over Oakland's remaining games.
