Athletics' Renato Nunez: Hopes to return before end of spring
Nunez (hamstring) believes he'll be back playing before the end of spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Nunez strained his hamstring in late February. He has taken groundballs and done light jogging and expects to start a running progresssion soon. If he can return to the field this spring, at least as a designated hitter, he has a chance of cracking the Opening Day roster.
