Athletics' Renato Nunez: Injury timeline comes into focus
Manager Bob Melvin reported Sunday that Nunez will be out for at least the next week with a left hamstring strain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Nunez suffered the hamstring strain during Saturday's game against the Padres. Strains of this nature typically take at least two-to-three weeks to make a full recovery, so it's probably safe to assume that Nunez will be sidelined longer than the initial one-week timetable provided by Melvin. His prolonged absence will certainly hinder his chances at cracking the team's Opening Day roster.
