Athletics' Renato Nunez: Keeps mashing in Nashville
Nunez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Triple-A Nashville's 5-4 win over Reno on Sunday.
The slugging outfielder is on a homer tear, having gone deep in three straight games. Nunez decimated Reno pitching throughout the four-game series, going 7-for-14 with three home runs and six RBI. As per William Boor of MLB.com, Nunez's blast on Sunday represents a career best and leads all of the minors as well. Given his elite power, it appears that his 27.5 percent strikeout rate -- also a career-high figure -- is the one area of his game that requires significant improvement.
